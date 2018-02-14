A baseball father dies

Baseball is about fathers and sons over the years and there was no more poignant moment illustrating that than the first game of the American League Divisional Series in 2016 between the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox.
Former major leaguer Tito Francona, now 84, threw out the first pitch, accompanied by his son, Terry, who manages the Indians.
Tito died last night, on the first day of baseball’s spring training season.
Bob Collins has been with Minnesota Public Radio since 1992, emigrating to Minnesota from Massachusetts. He was senior editor of news in the ’90s, ran MPR’s political unit, created the MPR News regional website, invented the popular Select A Candidate, started the two most popular blogs in the history of MPR and every day laments that his Minnesota Fantasy Legislature project never caught on.
