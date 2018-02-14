A baseball father dies

Baseball is about fathers and sons over the years and there was no more poignant moment illustrating that than the first game of the American League Divisional Series in 2016 between the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox.

Former major leaguer Tito Francona, now 84, threw out the first pitch, accompanied by his son, Terry, who manages the Indians.

Tito died last night, on the first day of baseball’s spring training season.