100,000 Sting fans can’t be wrong; library dog an internet superstar

When we first encountered Sting, he was a bit sad.

He was on duty last week at the White Bear Lake Library, waiting for kids to show up to read to him. Nobody showed up, apparently.

Unfortunately nobody signed up to read to Sting at the White Bear Lake library tonight. If you know of a 4 to 8yr old… Posted by John Muellner on Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Sting — and his human, John Muellner of Hugo — volunteer with the library’s Paws to Read program which encourages 4- to 8-year-olds to read to a pup.

Then the internet did its thing.

MPR News on Tuesday reported that the Ramsey County Library system said Mueller’s post went viral, filling Sting’s calendar through April.

But a look at Muellner’s original Facebook post shows just how the Sting saga mushroomed across the nation and the planet — the post was shared more than 100,000 times.

“Callers have offered to drive across the country to read to Sting. Others pleaded with the librarians to hold the phone to Sting’s ear so they can read to him,” the Star Tribune reported Wednesday.

To which we reply: good dog, Sting.