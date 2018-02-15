Arts & Culture · Sports

1,000 Words: The pain of the Olympic photographer

Bob CollinsBob Collins Feb 15, 2018
Photographer Sean Haffey was in a perfect position to get a shot of Lara Gut, the Swiss skier who fell during her run at the women’s giant slalom at the Olympics.

Lara Gut of Switzerland crashes during the Ladies’ Giant Slalom on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Haffey didn’t even have to get closer for an even better shot, because Gut, gravity, and momentum were taking care of that.

Sean Haffey | Getty Images

Haffey kept firing his camera right up until Gut wiped him out.

They’re both OK