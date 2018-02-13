1,000 Words: The Olympic parent

What’s it like to be a parent? It’s like this. Every day.

The Associated Press perfectly captured the moment when U.S. luger Emily Sweeney went flying off the track today at the Winter Olympics.

Her daughter is OK.

Emily Sweeney, of Suffield, was injured during a crash on her fourth run of the luge competition during Pyeongchang #WinterOlympics, but was able to get up and waved off the medics. https://t.co/PeYIeY2Xhb #nbcct — NBC Connecticut (@NBCConnecticut) February 13, 2018

But it’s still not easy.