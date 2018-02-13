Sports

1,000 Words: The Olympic parent

Bob CollinsBob Collins Feb 13, 2018
What’s it like to be a parent? It’s like this. Every day.

The Associated Press perfectly captured the moment when U.S. luger Emily Sweeney went flying off the track today at the Winter Olympics.

Sue Sweeney, center, the mother of Emily Sweeney of the United States, cries out as her daughter crashes on the final run during the women’s luge final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday. Wong Maye-E | AP

Her daughter is OK.

But it’s still not easy.