Winter is no match for a nun with heavy equipment

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jan 25, 2018
The Lord loveth a cheerful plower.

At St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Vermillion, Minn., they didn’t let a foot of snow stop the learning. They had a secret weapon.

Sister Noel.

Sr. Noel Plows Snow

Posted by St. John the Baptist Catholic School-Vermillion on Tuesday, January 23, 2018