What’s on MPR News today? 1/12/18

Friday January 12, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter, like his counterpart in Minneapolis, has emphasized reducing racial disparities in his city. Brandt Williams looks at what the challenges St. Paul has to make headway on the issue of affordable housing and opportunities for better paying jobs. Howard Sinker will talk about the Saints-Vikings game; Mark Seeley stop in for his weekly chat about the weather and climate.

Plus: Greg Myre reports on a decision on Iran sanctions; Stephanie O’Neill has the latest on California’s recovery from mudslides; Rob Stein on the flu epidemic; and Chloe Veltman looks back at the 1968 Johnny Cash concert at Folsom Prison

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

The weekly roundup. This week, President Trump has been asking for action and compassion, telling lawmakers that he wants to see “a bipartisan bill of love” on DACA. In Arizona, pardoned Sherriff Joe Arpaio threw his hat into the ring and announced a bid for the Senate before dashing any hopes he might support a “bill of love” and renewing the long-debunked “birther” conspiracy. Farther out West, the case against rancher Cliven Bundy was dramatically dismissed.

Guests: Ed O’Keefe, congressional correspondent, The Washington Post; Margaret Talev, senior White House correspondent, Bloomberg News, president of the White House Correspondents Association; Stephen Dinan, political editor, The Washington Times.

10 a.m.- MPR News with Kerri Miller

After 200 years, why does “Frankenstein” still resonate?

For this week’s Friday Roundtable, MPR News host Kerri Miller and her guests dive into the time period that inspired Shelly’s work and why it continues to feel relevant today.

Guests: Jennifer Alexander, University of Minnesota; Heidi Berg, Actor; Juliet Burba, Director of Exhibits and Collections at the

Bakken Museum in Minneapolis

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber

Two tech leaders discuss what is being done and what should be done for women pursuing careers in technology.

Guests: Deb Bauler, CIO for Cargill; Jess Erickson is research program manager at Facebook. She is also the founder and CEO of Geekettes.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

This week writer Jacqueline Woodson was inaugurated by the Library of Congress as the Ambassador of Young People’s Literature. The National Book Award winner was the featured guest in MPR’s Talking Volumes series this fall and you can hear her conversation with Kerri Miller.

1 p.m. – Science Friday

Pushing, stretching, even squishing: all these are ways to tell your cells to divide,die, and differentiate. Ira Flatow hosts a conversation about how mechanical forces can shape biology and how this could lead to new medical interventions. Plus: the mysterious case of a missing satellite, and a hydrologist who’s monitoring the mine polluting waters of the Navajo Nation.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The difficulties of life after the Islamic state.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Is Somalia safe enough to deport people there? Maxamed Adan fled Somalia 20 years ago. The civil war there had made it impossible for him to stay. And to this day, he argues the country isn’t safe for him to return. The U.S. government, on the other hand, sees it a different way and is trying to deport Adan, and hundreds of others from Somalia, back to their homeland. Riham Feshir looks at the conflicting viewpoints through Adan’s experience in the immigration system.

Also: E.J. Dionne and John Phillips have the week in politics; when federal cuts hit a timber town; the Utah governor on making people work for their Medicaid; Kelly McEvers talks to a California mudslide survivor.

7 p.m. – The World

Succeeding in Haiti, eight years after the earthquake.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Comic, writer, producer Pete Holmes. His HBO Crashing begins season two on Sunday. It’s loosely based on his own life, playing a guy from a Christian background whose marriage broke up and he crashes on his friends’ couches while he attempts to make it as a standup comic. Holmes also has the podcast You Made It Weird. And his cartoons have been published in The New Yorker.