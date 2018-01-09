What’s on MPR News today? 1/9/18

Monday January , 2018

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

An interview with President Rouhani of Iran; South Korea and North Korea in talks; a recap of the college football championship game; and kids and their addiction to their phones.

Plus: Mike Zimmer assesses the New Orleans Saints.

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Meg Jay, clinical psychologist and author of “The Defining Decade,” Meg Jay discusses her latest book, “Supernormal,” which tells the story of ordinary Americans that have overcome adversities.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson (John Donovan hosts)

Americans are drinking much more than we used to. Much more. And some are convinced it’s our number one drug problem. What can we do about it?

Guests: Allison Aubrey, correspondent, NPR; Aaron White, senior scientific advisor, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism Director; Lori Ducharme, program director for Health Services Research, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber

New Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender. The Council, with five newly-seated members, picked its own president on Monday — 10th Ward Councilmember Lisa Bender. She joins Tom to talk about her policy goals for the year.

11:20 a.m. – The Trump administration is ending special protections for nearly 200,000 immigrants from El Salvador who currently live in the United States.

Guest: St. Paul immigration attorney Kara Lynum.

11:40 a.m. – Football injuries.

Guest: Nick Connelly, former University of Minnesota star who says his fifth concussion forced his retirement.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

From the Climate One series: “Changing Minds.” Host Greg Dalton speaks first with former Obama White House science advisor John Holdren and then with conservative Jerry Taylor, formerly of the Cato Institute, who moved from being a climate change denier to being a climate change believer.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Police searches and the fine print at the Supreme Court.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Some progress after the first inter-Korean talks in more than two years: Pyongyang agrees to participate in next month’s winter Olympics, and Seoul is considers the suspension of sanctions.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

MPR’s Solvejg Wastvedt will report on today’s arguments at the Minnesota Supreme Court in a case claiming school segregation denies some Minnesota children an adequate education.

Brandt Williams reports on the new president of the Minneapolis City Council.

Plus: Reports on the North Korea-South Korea talks; the affordable housing shortage; and the 529 tax hook.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Engineer, mechanic, entrepreneur Patrice Banks runs the Auto Girls Clinic in Upper Darby, Penn., because she wanted to create a place where women would feel comfortable bringing their cars in for repair or maintenance. All the mechanics are women. She also runs monthly clinics to train women about their cars. She has a new book, Girls Auto Clinic: Glove Box Guide.