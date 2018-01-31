What’s on MPR News today? 1/31/18

Wednesday January 31, 2018

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

Reaction to the State of the Union speech; assessing the economic impact of the Super Bowl; the Super Bowl side hustle; and how Amazon is breaking the health care insurance stranglehold.

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

A class called “white racism” is stirring up controversy at Florida Gulf Coast University. Sociology professor Ted Thornhill has received death threats because of the class, and he has police officers stationed outside his lecture hall. Thornhill joins MPR host Kerri Miller to talk about why he’s teaching the course, and why he thinks it’s necessary in today’s political climate. They’ll also be joined by Chenjerai Kumaniyka, researcher, journalist, and artist who works as an assistant professor in Rutgers University’s Department of Journalism and Media Studies.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Open lines for listener reaction to the State of the Union address.

Guests: Molly Ball, national political correspondent, TIME; former staff writer, The Atlantic; Ilhan Omar, Minnesota State Representative, a Democrat, one of highest-elected Somali-American Muslim public officials in the United States; Jill Upson, West Virginia State Delegate, the first black Republican woman elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in the state’s history.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber(Mike Mulcahy hosts)

An analysis of President Trump’s speech.

Guests: Wendy Schiller, chair of political science at Brown University; Mary Kate Cary, a former speechwriter for President George H.W. Bush and co-host of the new podcast “Bipodisan.”

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Rebroadcast of President Trump’s first State of the Union Address and the Democratic response by Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy.

After the Democratic response – The Takeaway

A look at the issues that matter most to real Americans, state by state

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

TBA

7 p.m. – The World

The National Hockey League is not freeing up players to go to the Winter Olympic Games. So the United States is sending lesser-known athletes, including a college kid, the first black hockey player to skate for Team USA.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air (Dave Davies hosts)

The secret history of Israel’s targeted assassinations. Dave talks with Israeli journalist and military analyst Ronen Bergman. His new book, Rise & Kill First, takes a look at the methods, morality and motives for such killings. He tells one story in which a commercial airliner carrying Yassir Arafat was targeted, but senior military officials secretly refused to carry out the operation.