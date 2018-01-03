What’s on MPR News today? 1/3/18

Wednesday January 3, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Ruth Hayden, personal finance educator, joins Kerri Miller for consultation on money and finances.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

What can history teach us about why white supremacy is on the rise today?

Guests: Linda Gordon, professor of History, NYU, author, “The Second Coming of the KKK: The Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s and the American Political Tradition“; Heidi Beirch, director of The Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber

Shreya Kinkimalla did what most teens don’t think to do, write a book to educate others about India’s caste system in the book, Free Birds.

11:25 a.m. – The 2020 census. Some philanthropic organizations are already preparing for the census because they fear the government hasn’t devoted enough resources to it. MPR’s Brian Bakst sat down with Marcia Avner, who’s working with the Minnesota Council on Foundations.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

From Neal Conan’s “Truth, Politics and Power” series: “Foreseeable Future.” Neal Conan explores three aspects of our future: the impact of climate change, the expansion of unmanned drone warfare, and the changing destiny of East Asia and the Pacific Rim. His guests are Mary “Missy” Cummings, Howard French and Michael Mann.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The tradition of family migration is a new target on the right. How it could become a major flashpoint in the coming immigration showdown.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

North Korea promises to reopen a communication channel to the south while President Trump touts the size of his nuclear button.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

MPR reporters Mark Zdechlik and Brian Bakst will have stories on Tina Smith as U.S. senator.

7 p.m. – The World

TBD

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Guest: Journalist Evan Osnos, a staff writer for The New Yorker where he covers politics and foreign affairs. He writes in the recent edition about how China is using Trump to its advantage, Making China Great Again. Osnos is also the author of Age of Ambition: Chasing Fortune, Truth, and Faith in the New China.