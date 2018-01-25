What’s on MPR News today? 1/25/18



Thursday January 25, 2018

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

An historical look at the frozen woman of Lengby, Minn. Plus: The occupation of Crimea; the whizbang features in the new cars; a ProPublica investigation into the Red Cross and Save the Children; and the latest on Robert Mueller investigation of alleged Russian ties to the Trump campaign.

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Last week MPR News host Kerri Miller flew to Baltimore to moderate a forum on faith, but it’s not what you’re thinking. It wasn’t a debate whether or not there is a god. There was no philosophical look at the meaning of life, and there certainly was not an in-depth discussion of theology. Instead, Miller moderated a raw conversation about why so many Americans are losing faith in their religious institutions.



10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

So far more than 150 women have given statements against Larry Nassar. What went wrong? And can we be sure the scale of such abuse will never happen again?

Guests: Kim Kozlowski, higher education reporter, Detroit News; Michael McCann, lawyer and legal analyst, Sports Illustrated; Arthur Caplan, founding director, division of medical ethics, New York University School of Medicine.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber (Mike Mulcahy hosts)

MPR News political editor Mike Mulcahy looks at the ongoing investigation into the fatal police shooting of Justine Ruszczyk. On Wednesday, a lawyer for Ruszczyk’s family confirmed that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has convened a grand jury in the case. The union for Minneapolis police officers says its members will fully cooperate in the process. The news comes as a surprise to many because Freeman has previously said he will make charging decisions about police officers himself. Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor fired the shot that killed Ruszczyk. Mulcahy talks with former Ramsey County Attorney Susan Gaertner about the role of a grand jury. Gaertner is now a principal attorney with Gray Plant Mooty.

11:20 a.m. President Trump upended American’s renewable energy economy this week by imposing a tariff on solar panels made overseas. Eighty percent of solar panel parts are produced abroad and duties could get as high as 30 percent under the administration plan. As interest grows for green energy, will this move raise prices for and slow down the demand? Or will it boost domestic solar panel production?

Guest: University of Minnesota assistant professor Gabriel Chan.

11:40 a.m. – Monday’s winter storm buried parts of Minnesota under 11 inches of snow. It’s the biggest single snowfall in the Twin Cities in years according to MPR Chief Meteorologist Paul Huttner.

Guest: Paul Huttner and DNR senior climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

“A Dialogue on Sport, Protest and the NFL National Anthem Debate.” The speakers are former Viking and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, award-winning sportswriter and ESPN analyst Jackie MacMullan, and Nate Boyer, a former US Army Green Beret and former NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks. The event was held at St. Olaf College Institute for Freedom and Community on Tuesday night in Northfield.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Larry Nassar will spend his life behind bars, but is there responsibility for parents of victims?

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

7 p.m. – Beyond ‘Me Too’

Beyond #MeToo is public radio’s national conversation about sexual harassment, and how to turn awareness into action to prevent it. This evening’s episode: The Men. Hosted by journalist Kai Wright.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

How the leadership of the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services is now largely composed of anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ activists, and how that’s effecting policy.

Guest: Journalist Dan Diamond, who covers the department of Health and Human Services for Politico, and writes Politico Pulse, a daily morning briefing on healthcare politics and policy. He writes about how religious activists are on the rise at HHS and working to weaken protections for abortion and transgender care.