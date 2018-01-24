What’s on MPR News today? 1/24/18

Wednesday January 24, 2018

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

Laura Yuen on her Keillor investigation; The fallout from the Olympic gymnastics sexual abuse scandal; and why hockey is thriving in Vegas.

Plus: U.S. Bank Stadium is the NFL’s for now. The league’s officials described how they are changing the new downtown Minneapolis facility to adapt to the Super Bowl less than two weeks from now. MPR’s Peter Cox will report.

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Sexual harassment in the workplace. The Keillor story.

9:30 a.m. – Sara Zaske moved to Germany with her husband and first born, she becomes pregnant with her second, and quickly realized that the Germans are on to something when it comes to child care. Zaske is the author of, “Achtung Baby,” which delves into how German child rearing is all about “selbstandigkei,” or self-reliance.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

‘Black Lightning’ Brings The Thunder. The show debuted earlier this month to strong ratings and that’s largely thanks to the vision of Salim Akil, its showrunner, co-creator and a longtime writer and director.

Guest: Salim Akil, showrunner, “Black Lightning” on the CW.

10:30 a.m. – How ‘God’s Calling’ Led Jimmy Carter To Grammy Greatness

When Jimmy Carter was a kid, he used to pray to God for one thing. Sight.

Carter was raised in terrible conditions at a school for blind children in Alabama during Jim Crow, but from a life spent in darkness grew his true talent: singing. At school, he met his first bandmates and they developed what would become the Grammy-winning gospel group The Blind Boys of Alabama.

Guest: Jimmy Carter, founding member, The Blind Boys of Alabama.



11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber (Marianne Combs hosts)

MPR’s Laura Yuen will discuss the reporting process MPR News used in investigating the Keillor story.

11:20 a.m. – The Minnesota Historical Society faced challenges and triumphs in 2017. Director Steve Elliot spoke with host Marianne Combs about his tenure and the controversies that engulfed the Society last year

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

The first debate of 2018 from the Intelligence Squared series about America’s economic outlook. The debaters are five of the country’s most influential economists. What factors are driving the upturn, and could it last? What impact will deregulation, tax cuts and protectionist trade policies have? Is the stock market too high?

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosello says the island’s power authority is going private.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Solar tariffs winners and losers; another reason to vaccinate in a bad flu year; evangelicals and sexual sin.

7 p.m. – Beyond “Me Too”

This episode: “The Corrections.” Hosted former Salon Editor-In-Chief Joan Walsh and WNYC host Brian Lehrer.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

New York Times reporter John Leland talks with Terry Gross about his year-long assignment following six New Yorkers, 85 and older. At the time he was 55, recently divorced, starting a new relationship, and serving as the main caregiver for his 86 year old mother. His new book is about what he learned about old age, dealing with decline and facing death.