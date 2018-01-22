What’s on MPR News today? 1/22/18

Monday January 22, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

Nina Moini recaps last night’s Vikings game against the Eagles; Star Tribune’s Strib’s Rana Cash will dissect the game; Gisele Grayson reports on why the results from the genealogical DNA testing companies are so skewed; Eric Deggins reviews “The Alienist.”

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Mike Mulcahy hosts)

Political Junkie Ken Rudin.

9:30 a.m. – Business and climate change. We don’t often hear them together in the same sentence. But climate change is increasingly burrowing its way into your favorite company’s business model. Just how is your favorite business impacted by climate change? And how are companies reacting to those anti-climate breezes blowing from Washington. D.C.?

Paul Huttner speaks with three climate-wise business minds.

Guests: Laura Bishop, Best Buy; Adam Fetcher, Askov Finlayson; Chris Farrell, Marketplace Senior Economics contributor.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Does it matter if government is dysfunctional?

Guests: TBA

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber (Marianne Combs hosts)

With the Super Bowl only two weeks away, emergency shelter providers have stepped up their work with people who are homeless. Some shelters have moved their residents out of downtown areas, while other emergency shelters have increased their outreach services to help those with mental health issues deal with rowdy tourists and revelers.

Guests: David Hewitt, Director of the Office to End Homelessness in Hennepin County; Deb Foster, executive director of Ain Dah Yung Center; Michelle Gerrard, research manager at the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

University of California President and former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, and Berkeley law professor Erwin Chemerinsky speak about free speech on college campuses in a presentation to the Commonwealth Club of California.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The fight over abortion rights in America, past and future.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Turkey invades Kurdish territory; Pence in Israel; the lateston the shutdown.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The latest on the government shutdown; The effect of the shutdown on Head Start; Mike Pence in Israel; Policing the suburban police; and why TSA officers are cheering “Get Out”‘s Oscar nominations,

7 p.m. – The World

Polish women call out their government. They’re defying a notoriously far-right government that they see as rolling back their reproductive rights.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air (Dave Davies hosts)

Harvard professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt are the authors of the new book How Democracies Die. They spent more than 20 years studying the breakdown of democracies in Europe and Latin America, and they believe that American Democracy is in danger. They’ll discuss the manner in which other democracies have withered; it’s not about coups anymore, and what norms must be in place to help protect democracy.