What’s on MPR News today? 1/2/18

Tuesday January 2, 2018

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

The Political Junkie. Kerri Miller and Ken Rudin look ahead to the mid-term election year of 2018 on the day that Sen. Al Franken leaves office.

Guest: Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie

9:20 a.m. – University of Minnesota linguist Anatoly Liberman joins MPR News Host Kerri Miller to talk about why some words and phrases catch on, and whether the origins of those words are new or old.

Guest: Anatoly Lieberman, linguist and professor in the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

What is the U.S. doing in Africa? The president’s point man on Africa, Amb. Donald Yamamoto, says we’re there to support and assist African nations. It’s a busy time, with the ongoing investigation into the deaths of four U.S. servicemen who were killed in an ambush in Niger last year.

Guest: Donald Yamamoto, acting assistant secretary of State for African Affairs, former ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is expected to officially resign Tuesday in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct. His replacement, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, is set to be sworn in the following day. MPR News reporter Mark Zdechlik will be in Washington, D.C. for the ceremony.

Guest: Mark Zdechlik, MPR News reporter

11:15 a.m. – A look inside Ilhan Omar’s Twitterverse. “You and your people are a stain.” That’s one of the tweets that has been directed at a member of the Minnesota Legislature, DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar. Omar is the first Somali-American Muslim lawmaker in state history. She’s gotten some national attention for that – she was in Time magazine and on The Daily Show – which has led to more comments on social media. Rep. Omar also has plenty of supporters who praise her on Twitter, but the negative comments have a striking level of vitriol.

Guest: Rep. Ilhan Omar (DFL- Minneapolis)

11:30 a.m. – What do you resolve for 2018?

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Part two of the BBC documentary, “America–Laboratory of Democracy.” Cambridge University American history professor Gary Gerstle explores the origins and challenges of democracy in America. Today’s edition touches on the role of uprisings and insurgencies in American history.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The Pakistani government will hold an emergency cabinet meeting after Donald Trump accuses the country of lying and deceiving the U.S.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

MPR’s Mark Zdechlik reports from Washington on Al Franken’s last day; Jim Zaroli has an update on the rush to pay property taxes; Karen Michel has a profile of Macarthur-winning artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby.

7 p.m. – The World

The latest on protests in Iran.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Alzheimer’s Disease: what we know about how the disease attacks the brain and destroys memory, and what researchers are investigating that might delay its onset and reduce the damage it causes.

Guest: Joseph Jebelli, neuroscientist, researcher, and author of the new book In Pursuit of Memory: The Fight Against Alzheimer’s.