What’s on MPR News today? 1/11/2018



Monday January , 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

Reporter Steve Goldstein on the state of the Department of State; Tom Gjelten on chain migration; Neda Ulaby on punching bag art; and Greg Allen on Florida’s off-shore drilling politics.

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

On Tuesday President Trump brought a bipartisan group of lawmakers to the White House to draft a bill that would manage to keep so-called Dreamers in the country but would also allow Trump to keep his campaign promise of building a border wall with Mexico.

Guest: Alexis Simendinger, White House correspondent, The Hill

9:15 a.m. – They say “timing is everything.” So how do you make sure your timing is setting you up for success?

Guest: Daniel Pink, author of, “When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing.”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

America’s emergency rooms are filling up. The CDC says flu hospitalizations have doubled in just one week. And this season’s strain has killed dozens, with California hit particularly hard. We know it’s bad. But are we prepared for the worst?

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber

What the lead up to the Super Bowl means for getting around in Minneapolis – closed roads, detours, train and bus services, and more.

Guest: Kyle Chank, vice president of operations and logistics for the Super Bowl Host Committee.

11:15 a.m. – How do authorities decide when to charge police in shootings.

Guest: Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Michele Norris of the Aspen Institute and sociologist Alondra Nelson talk about the value of researching your ancestry. The Aspen Ideas Festival conversation was titled, “Can DNA Help Us Grapple with the Past?”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Kids everywhere are glued to screens. Who’s responsible? Parents? or … Apple?

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The Iran nuclear deal: can it survive?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

What are Minneapolis and St. Paul doing to ensure that the homeless have shelter when people descend on the metro for the Super Bowl? Plus: Paul Huttner’s Climate Cast.

Also: The Arizona political landscape in the race for U.S. Senate; Efforts to stop ‘swatting’; an update on a class action lawsuit in the Flint, Mich., water debacle.

7 p.m. – The World

Last month a video went viral of a Palestinian girl slapping an Israeli soldier. Now she’s on trial, facing jail time. It’s something that would not likely happen to an Israeli activist. The World examines uneven justice in Israel.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Ena Waithe, creator of the Showtime series The Chi, set in the southside of Chicago. Last year, Waithe became the first African American woman to win an Emmy for writing for a comedy series for co-writing the Thanksgiving episode of Aziz Ansari’s series Master of None, the episode on which her character comes out to her mother. It’s based on Waithe’s experience.