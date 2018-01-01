What’s on MPR News today? 1/1/18

Monday January 1, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

A new year is a good time to reset, but what if there are outstanding items from last year’s to-do list? That’s the case for Congress, particularly GOP lawmakers who say they want to follow their tax bill with an overhaul of entitlements. And politicians in both parties need to huddle up and strategize ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, which could change the dynamic in Washington. Plus, special counsel Robert Mueller is far from finished with his investigation into the Trump administration’s ties to the Russian government.

Guest: Karen Tumulty, national political reporter, The Washington Post; Josh Kraushaar, political editor, National Journal; Naftali Bendavid, editor and reporter, The Wall Street Journal;

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

2018 will be the first full year in power for new leaders in the U.S. and France. In Britain, the march toward Brexit continues. Meanwhile, China’s leadership is newly emboldened and North Korea’s is increasingly hostile. Oh and, Vladimir Putin is running for re-election in Russia. We’ll look at how the world order may shift in the new year.

Guests: Yochi Dreazen, foreign editor, Vox; author, “The Invisible Front“, co-host of a podcast called “Worldly”; Indira Lakshmanan, Washington columnist for The Boston Globe and chair in journalism ethics at the Poynter Institute for Media Studies; Christian Caryl, editor of Democracy Post at The Washington Post, contributing editor, Foreign Policy; author of “Strange Rebels: 1979 and the Birth of the 21st Century.”

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber

The best books of 2017.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

First of two BBC documentaries: “America– Laboratory of Democracy.” Cambridge University American history professor Gary Gerstle explores the origins and challenges of democracy in America. Conflict between the rights of states and the power of the federal government.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The entire hour is dedicated to artificial intelligence. Queena Kim of KQED visits the artificial intelligence lab for the Chinese tech giant Baidu in the heart of Silicon Valley to find out what’s going on in the world of artificial intelligence.

Guest: Gregory Diamos, AI Lead Researcher at Baidu.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

China bans most imports of plastic waste. In a move that will shake up the world’s recycling markets, we ask where will the waste go now?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Now that ISIS is on the run in Iraq and Syria, where will it go next? Plus: Deborah Amos reports on the state of refugees, and Joanna Kakissis details the effect of the end of coal in the Netherlands.

7 p.m. – The World

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Actor Jonathan Groff is currently co-starring as an FBI agent in the new Netflix series Mindhunter. Previously he played King George in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, was the voice of the iceman and his reindeer in the movie musical Frozen, a regular on the TV show Glee, and was in the musical Spring Awakening, and starred in the recent HBO series Looking, about a group of gay friends. (Rebroadcast from October 17)