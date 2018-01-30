Trail cam captures a bit of nature, and it’s gross

Nature isn’t always as beautiful as it’s cracked up to be, and for proof we give you the picture Jim Brown, of Walhalla, N.D., submitted to a trail camera photo contest.

Well, actually we’re not going to give it to you because it’s gross, as nature often is. Don’t believe us? Here.

It’s a deer with the severed head of another deer. Apparently they got tangled up and somehow it got resolved. One would drag around the head of the other.

“I believe I had both of those bucks alive in one (earlier) picture,” Brown tells the Fargo Forum. “Then all of a sudden that one, that’s how he showed up. I didn’t see him as he was dragging the body around. I only ever saw him with what was left of the other one.”

Brown hasn’t seen the survivor since the cold wave earlier this month. He figures it’s probably dead now, too.

“My guess is that if you’re dragging around like that, you fight with it, fight with it and it twists and turns,” Brown said. “My guess he ripped it off. I can’t imagine the coyotes got him and not the one that was alive because they’ll take down a full deer no problem. Especially if he was stressed out like that.

“I personally think he just broke (the head) off himself, but who knows?”

The discussion about what might have happened is no picnic, either.