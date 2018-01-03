People are jerks

Tired of waiting to get off plane, man jumps on wing

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jan 3, 2018
0

We made it three days into the new year before we got our first “stupid airline passenger tricks” entry.

At the conclusion of a flight from London to Madrid, a passenger got tired of waiting to get off the plane, so he opened the emergency exit and sat on the wing, a move that didn’t get him any closer to his destination.

The Ryanair flight was an hour late departing London, the Telegraph reported.

The man was arrested.