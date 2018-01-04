The war on cable TV news channels

The battleground for the tribal fighting that’s consuming America is the TV and America’s businesses are increasingly joining the fighting by picking which TV channel they show their waiting customers: Fox, MSNBC, or CNN.

Choose your echo chamber, people!

At the Mayo Clinic, I noticed the last time I was there, it’s a FoxNews business, which tends to alienate people who aren’t its disciples.

Why would a business do that?

The Pioneer Press today says Lifetime Fitness has recognized the problem and is pulling the plug on it.

Cable TV news channels will no longer be shown in the gyms.

They’re not healthy.

“A couple of reasons — both the many member requests received over time across the country, and in keeping with our overall healthy way of life philosophy and commitment to provide family oriented environments free of consistently negative or politically charged content,” Natalie Bushaw, senior director of public relations and internal communications, told the paper when asked why the decision.

“Ultimately, it always is our goal to meet the vast majority of members’ expressed requests and we believe this change is consistent with the desires of the overall membership as well as our desire to uphold a positive, family oriented, healthy way of life environment,” she said.

CNN, FoxNews, MSNBC, and CNBC are out at Lifetime.

Reruns and talk shows are in.

Bravo.

There’s always headphones and a good radio station.

Really ?!? @lifetimefitness 🤦🏿‍♂️ Noticed @ WoodburyMN! TV on “UFC Ultimate Knockouts”, SUPER violent, agitating, this family ent? Be Normal — ChaunceyMN (@ChaunceyMN) January 4, 2018

@lifetimefitness I'm not a member of your gym but considering it now because of your TV policy. So sick of seeing people hate on our wonderful president 24/7. Thank you. — Mike (@MikeNerdlaw) January 4, 2018