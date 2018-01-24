The things we learn by watching squirrels

We can learn a lot from squirrels. Today’s lesson: Everything in perspective.

Take this week’s big snow dump, for example. It was horrible, what with buses being stuck and gridlock keeping people from happy hour and all.

Snow? Bad.

A few week ago, I bought this squirrel-proof birdfeeder which has a motorized base that throws squirrels off and saves the seed for the birds. Let’s go to slo-mo:

But then it snowed, and thus the lesson for most of us in the news business who consider a big snowfall a nuisance and a bad thing.

Just because something seems bad for somebody, doesn’t make it bad for everybody. It’s a big world with multiple perspectives.

To survive winter: Think like a squirrel.