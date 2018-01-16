The Super Bowl ad you won’t see

The lure of the Super Bowl ad has been fading in recent years, perhaps as the suspense of the actual game has increased.

But Super Bowl ads aren’t what they once were, forcing ad agencies to come up with something more clever.

Now, Skittles has, Ad Freak says.

It will produce a Super Bowl ad, and then show it to only one person.

A Facebook Live broadcast will show Marcos Menendez from Canoga Park, Calif., watching the ad.

And after the game? You still won’t be able to see the ad.

“At this point we absolutely have no plans to show this ad beyond Marcos during the Super Bowl,” said Matt Montei, vice president of fruit confections at Mars.