This or That

The music of love

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jan 19, 2018
0

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness. Fill in your own words or just sing along with the official song of parenthood.

My daughter Lydia was watching Bo while I was in the shower. Came out to this. If she didn’t have a guitar I don’t know if she would know how to babysit him. This is her go to. It’s proof that music therapy works. Bo is 25 months old and has a 12 word vocabulary. Every word he has learned has been through music and singing.

Posted by Amanda Bowman Gray on Monday, January 15, 2018