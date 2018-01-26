Revolt? Let them eat Nutella!

The people of France have surrendered to the lure of chocolate spread.

Riots broke out today when the price of Nutella was discounted by 70%.

“They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand,” one customer said.

The price of the stuff was dropped to under $2. Usually it goes for almost $6. A $4 discount is nothing to sneeze at but rioting over $4?

Meh. The French Revolution started over bread, the Washington Post notes, which is worth thinking about when calculating the risk of civil unrest in these charged political times.

Sure, the big weighty issues might be a reason for revolution. But sometimes it starts with chocolate spread.