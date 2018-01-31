This or That

‘That’s All, Brother!’ flies again

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jan 31, 2018
As I mentioned in an extensive post yesterday, it was hoped the weather would cooperate so the plane that led the D-Day invasion could return to the sky after being discovered and reconstructed in Oshkosh, Wis.

The weather cooperated.

History is reborn as Commemorative Air Force’s C-47 That's All, Brother, the lead airplane into the D-Day invasion, makes its first post-restoration flight. Congrats!

The Commemorative Air Force hopes it will lead the 2019 D-Day observance over Normandy.