‘That’s All, Brother!’ flies again

As I mentioned in an extensive post yesterday, it was hoped the weather would cooperate so the plane that led the D-Day invasion could return to the sky after being discovered and reconstructed in Oshkosh, Wis.
The weather cooperated.
History is reborn as Commemorative Air Force’s C-47 That's All, Brother, the lead airplane into the D-Day invasion, makes its first post-restoration flight. Congrats!
Posted by EAA – The Spirit of Aviation on Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The Commemorative Air Force hopes it will lead the 2019 D-Day observance over Normandy.
