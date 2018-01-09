Principal on his no-school announcement: ‘It’s a sin to bore students’

The bar has been raised on no-school announcements thanks to a principal in Kentucky.

At Union Pointe Academy, in Florence, Ky., Principal Chad Caddell announced the school closing on Monday by sending students a video, using his inner Mariah Carey.

“I want to create a contagious culture for our students, faculty and parents,” Caddell told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “A surprise and delight kind of culture where kids and faculty can’t wait to get to school. School is known for being boring and predictable; it’s a sin to bore kids. Fun doesn’t mean shallow.”