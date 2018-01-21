People are jerks · Sports

Philadelphia fans maintain reputation in NFC Championship game violence

Bob Collins Jan 21, 2018
We’re going to have plenty of these sorts of videos, we suspect. There’s nothing classy about Philadelphia sports fans and Vikings fans were warned it might be a bad idea to wear the purple at the Vikings-Eagles game.

These people got off light.

Obviously not suitable for the workplace.

Oh, it got worse. A lot worse.

Should the Eagles beat the Vikings, Now these people will be coming here.

Which means Vikings fans who hate Patriots fans — who doesn’t? — have to embrace these people.