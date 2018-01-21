Philadelphia fans maintain reputation in NFC Championship game violence

We’re going to have plenty of these sorts of videos, we suspect. There’s nothing classy about Philadelphia sports fans and Vikings fans were warned it might be a bad idea to wear the purple at the Vikings-Eagles game.

These people got off light.

Obviously not suitable for the workplace.

Hey Philly fans, god don’t like ugly

pic.twitter.com/25tUxvMNrC — Tim Brown (@TMBScouting) January 21, 2018

Oh, it got worse. A lot worse.

Should the Eagles beat the Vikings, Now these people will be coming here.

What’s it like to be a #Vikings fan inside the #Eagles tailgate? *Sound up* I followed a few fans in purple. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/GkK9viGyRR — Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) January 21, 2018

Which means Vikings fans who hate Patriots fans — who doesn’t? — have to embrace these people.