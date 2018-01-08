Millennials have it tougher

Please stand by while baby boomers completely lose it over NPR Weekend Edition Sunday host Lulu Garcia-Navarro’s interview with Michael Hobbes, who insists that millennials aren’t “entitled,” they just have it harder than anyone else.

Hobbes says there’s a “mountain of evidence” to justify the assertion.

“Healthcare, housing and education are more than five times more expensive than they were for our parents. There are fewer steady jobs. Wages have stagnated since the 1970s,” he said. “I mean, I can go on and on and on. And so its weird that we’re constantly talking about how millennials should do this differently, and millennials should do that differently. But we don’t talk that much about, hey, the country around us can do some things differently, too.”

He acknowledges that millennials — white millennials anyway — are doing fine and they’re about to come into big money as their parents die off and leave their wealth behind.

But…

“Forty-five percent of millennials are non-white. That’s going to exacerbate inequality within the millennial generation,” he said.

Stand by…