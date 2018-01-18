Klan posters distributed in Iron Range city

Some community members say they’re shocked it would ever happen in their city, but someone must have thought Minnesota’s Iron Range communities would be a good spot to recruit new members to the Ku Klux Klan.

KBJR reports that posters for the KKK were posted along Minnesota Highway 169 in Virginia, Britt, and Embarrass on Monday, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

One poster said “on Martin Luther King day, you are celebrating a Communist pervert,” and both included a phone number for a KKK recruitment hotline, the station said.

“This is hatred. This is racism. And that is not tolerable,” Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said, promising a measured response in the coming days.

“For us moving forward, it’s just really important that we are speaking up, that we’re not remaining silent, and that we are saying ‘this is not acceptable in Virginia, Minnesota,'” Nevada Littlewolf, a Virginia city councilor, tells WDIO.