It’s the ‘winter of love’ in St. Paul

We say again: Nobody does winter like the people of St. Paul.

St. Paul doesn’t pretend to embrace winter. It actually does, which is why Janna Armsteade and Brad Tegantvort are getting hitched.

They met while searching for the St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Treasure Hunt medallion, and when the huge ice palace was opened in Rice Park last week, she proposed to him.

He said “yes”.

The Pioneer Press says the proposal came on the eighth anniversary of their first kiss, which came during a dig for the medallion at Crosby Farm Regional Park in St. Paul.

“There were fireworks, like you see in a cartoon — 100 percent fireworks and butterflies,” said TeGantvoort, whom the Pioneer Press cites as the romantic one.

They said they want a smaller wedding. Just friends and the people who search for the medallion.