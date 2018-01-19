This just in from the “Because It’s Friday, That’s Why” Department:
Students from Franklin Middle School in Minneapolis, and their teacher, Michael Bratsch, are prepared for the onslaught of “It’s cold, why do you live here?” questions expected in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, in Bemidji: Organizers weren’t sure how many people would show up to make a video in support of the Vikings. They showed up.
We are pleased to share with you our SKOL Chant Video! Thank you to Pinnacle Marketing Group for your creativity and help in pulling this together. Special thanks to Tom Schwartz from Big River Scoop for starting this whole process! Thanks to our co-planners Visit Bemidji! A big thanks to the media in Bemidji! And to everyone that came out yesterday, a big Paul Bunyan thanks to you too! SKOL VIKINGS! KARE 11 #bemidji #skolchantchallenge #onlyinmn #bestmntown
Posted by Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, January 19, 2018