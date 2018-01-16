In Washington County, it takes a lot to kill polka

Minnesota’s oldest ballroom will live on.
The Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine writes that Laura Miron Mendele, who grew up going to the Withrow Ballroom in Washington County, has purchased the ballroom that closed late last year, and plans to reopen it for the polka dance in March.
“I have to admit I was kind of contemplating stopping them,” she tells Divine. “I didn’t realize it was such a huge tradition until I started hearing about them around town. Even some of my relatives said, ‘Don’t stop the dances!’ It will be nice to keep the tradition going.”
The venue, which is popular for weddings, is getting a makeover to make the space look more rustic.
