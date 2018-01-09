In parking space ‘dibs’, a return to barbarism

In the event of an actual national emergency or disaster, it would be unwise to expect civil order to last more than a day, maybe two.

The big storm on the East Coast has proven that once again. If the post-Armageddon demand for food doesn’t turn people into barbarians, the demand for a place to park will.

The uniquely urban “dibs” problem has reared its head in Boston, a commenter on Reddit notices.

At this time of year, parking space savers are impenetrable fortresses of “mine.” They’re a window into our souls.

Wrote one Boston resident to anyone who pondered removing his space saver: “Expect your windows to be broken.” https://t.co/jBzVqQDOvv pic.twitter.com/ANVZMaYkHD — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 9, 2018

Oh, the stories people tell!

My friends dug out their car on Thursday during the storm. Left in the morning, didn’t place a space saver (because they don’t believe in doing that). Someone came along and put a space saver in the spot they cleared. They parked elsewhere on Friday, couldn’t find a spot Saturday, so removed the space saver. Their logic was, hey, we cleared out the spot, this guy took it, it isn’t even rightfully his anyway. The guy came to their house (he was a neighbor, knew their car), and screamed at them. I don’t get how this makes people so crazy!

Why it’s so bad out East that someone posted a message on Reddit that makes the Minneapolis snow emergency system sound positively understandable.

How it worked in the twin cities is you would move to the directional side you could park or put it in a lot of some kind. Once your street was plowed you could move your car back on it. That was before smart phones so I’m sure they could develop real time plow apps that would let you know their path and if it’s been cleared or not.

In South Boston, the space saver capital of America, there is some hope for the post-nuclear America. They have made order out of chaos by developing “rules” for this sort of nonsense: