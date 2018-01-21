In ad, Trump ties Democrats to killings by immigrants

You don’t typically see a campaign ad for a president one year into his term, but these are not normal times, particularly with a government shutdown underway and efforts by both parties to tag the other with responsibility for it.

“Two weeks ago Trump talked about ‘a bill of love’ in DACA,” conservative talk show host Charlie Sykes tweeted. “Now he releases and ad that makes the Willie Horton ad look like an episode of Downton Abbey.”

You remember the Willie Horton ad, right?

Race and politics has always been a winner.

Michael Glassner, the executive director of Trump’s reelection campaign committee, said the ad was intended to highlight “the stark contrast between ‘complicit’ Democrats and the President for his full commitment to build a wall and fix our border to protect Americans from drugs, murder and other atrocities.”