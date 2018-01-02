Finding Lola

If you’re a dog intent on running off in frigid Christmas Eve weather, Sioux Falls, S.D., is a good place to do it.

Ask Lola, a 1-year-old boxer, who made a run for it when her human opened the garage door at the home they were visiting for the holidays.

Sioux Falls dropped what it was doing to search for Lola for a week, the Argus Leader reports. A Facebook page organized volunteers and created search grids. Local businesses donated hand warmers, coffee and doughnuts.

But it wasn’t until Sunday, a week after she disappeared, that Lola was spotted.

When they’re lost, though, dogs fear everybody, even their owners. You have to be a little sneaky to get them close enough to grab them.

“She didn’t look like she was moving,” Mandy Klinkhammer, Lola’s human, said. “But then she looked at us and seemed disoriented.”

So in the middle of a field, her owner and volunteers huddled, eating rotisserie chicken until Lola could stand it no longer.

Over the week, Lola had lost 10 pounds but was proclaimed healthy enough to return to Omaha.