Eagles fan who ran into concrete pole says he’s ‘OK’

Jigar Desai isn’t coming to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl. He’s recovering from some injuries sustained while on his way to the Vikings-Eagles game in Philadelphia on Sunday.

He said he wasn’t trying to catch the train when he ran into a concrete pole. He just saw a bunch of Eagles fans and wanted to get them pumped up.

Alcohol was involved.

‘Yeah, I hit the pole, but the passion is there,’’ Desai tells the Boston Globe. ‘‘It reflects the passion of the entire city. We are good fans. Yeah, there are a couple of bad apples in the mix, in any city you’re going to find that, but I think as a whole we have supported this team for years and years and years. I think this city is ready to bring home the hardware.’’

He went to work on Monday at a pharmaceutical company and was a little sore so he was contemplating seeing a doctor today.

A look at the game film shows it could have been a lot worse.

I recorded this video and they showed it on fox but they didn't asked to come on the morning show. But they asked the other two guys but not the brother. Soo sad. Boom Posted by Aaron Smith on Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Desai realizes he’s gone viral, but figures it’s not like he punched a horse.

‘It was just running into a pole,’’ he said.