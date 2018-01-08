Drivers who ignore thin-ice warnings are good for business

In these parts, thin ice is an economic boost to some sectors.

Take Anderson’s Towing & Recovery in Grantsburg, Wis. A driver who ignored the thin-ice warning on Big Wood Lake a few weeks ago provided some overtime work on Sunday because the cold snap came in after the incident, encasing the truck in a tomb.

Anyone want to buy a truck cheap?

It was like a party. Organizers served homemade sloppy Joe’s, hot cider, and cookies to the spectators, and provided live Facebook coverage to those who didn’t want to go out in the cold.

The same crew pulled another truck out of Spooner Lake on New Year’s Day. The company said they set a new mark for quickest extraction: Three hours.

Why bother? Why not just leave them where they fall?

In Wisconsin, like Minnesota, the law requires owners to remove vehicles from lakes within 30 days.