Crookston senior can’t use picture of his gun and pickup in yearbook

The annual controversies surrounding yearbook photos are off to an early start this year with the school board in Crookston, Minn., deciding to back away from a policy announced earlier this month that bans guns from yearbook photos.

That didn’t sit well with members of the school’s trap-shooting team so on Monday the board revised the policy. Pictures of trap shooting seniors will be OK. But senior portraits with guns? That’s still a “no”, the Crookston Times reports.

The ban was proposed after the parents of a senior said they wanted him to be allowed to pose with the rifle he built assembled himself in front of his pickup truck. The principal has allowed a few hunting-themed portraits to be included in the yearbook but this didn’t fit the category.

It still won’t under the revised policy, which was aimed at allowing the kids on the trap-shooting team to be featured appropriately.

(h/t: Paul Tosto)