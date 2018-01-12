Cheap escapes will get more expensive in Wisconsin

You’ll be shelling out more money to use some Wisconsin state parks, including one of the most popular ones near the Twin Cities.

Willow River State Park, just northeast of Hudson, Wis., is among the state parks that will raise daily rates, but not as much as some other Wisconsin state parks, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Daily camping will increase by $5 for sites with electric service. Entrance fees will jump $2 — $13 for non-residents; $10 for Wisconsinites. The state is increasing entrance fees at popular state parks by as much as $7, but dropping them by $5 at not-so-popular locations.

The Wisconsin Legislature cut general funding for the state parks, telling them they had to survive on fees from those use them.