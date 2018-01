And another entry in the “reporters standing in water” category:

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is being credited with “rescuing” a woman who had to put her car in reverse during the big storm in the coastal town of Scituate, Mass., on Thursday.

There’s no telling what would have happened if he and his crew hadn’t wiped her windows.

“Where should I go?” the woman asked.

“Out of the water,” Cantore said.

Classic.