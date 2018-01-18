After broadcast, listeners pay renewal fee for DACA recipients

Between the Minnesota Vikings victory on Sunday (documented here earlier), and the possibility of an end to the program that allowed people brought to the U.S. illegally as children to stay, Minnesotans are in a giving mood.

The latest example comes from St. Paul immigration attorney Kara Lynum, who appeared on Tom Weber’s program on Minnesota Public Radio on Tuesday after the government resumed taking renewal applications for DACA recipients, although new applications won’t be accepted.

It’s not clear how long the window to renew will be open, which doesn’t give people much time to assemble the paperwork necessary to submit to federal officials. And then there’s the $495 filing fee. “Some people are scrambling now who don’t have $495 sitting in the bank,” she said.

That struck a nerve with one listener.

People are good again. pic.twitter.com/vbwe1JuB3C — Kara Lynum (@karalynum) January 16, 2018

And, indeed, the listener paid the renewal fee for a woman — a single mom to a 2-year-old U.S. citizen, Lynum tweeted.

My client wrote this to the couple who paid her DACA renewal filing fee. She is a single mom to a 2 year old US citizen boy and she is going back to school to be a nurse. We need the #DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/zbgT53Yl5p — Kara Lynum (@karalynum) January 17, 2018

That kicked off an online campaign of sorts for people to support DACA by paying renewal fees.

The same woman who paid Maria’s DACA renewal filing fee has gathered her friends to pay another one. And now they’re going to pay a straight A high school student’s fee. SO. MUCH. KINDNESS. pic.twitter.com/dFm6bsjvHX — Kara Lynum (@karalynum) January 18, 2018

A Golden Valley woman picked up the cause.

My husband became a US citizen in 2012. His application fee was $700; we have talked many times about how that’s far beyond what many people can afford. Coordinating some DACA renewal fees is a small way to offset my privilege ♥️ — Golden Valley Girl (@LindsayMpls) January 18, 2018

By Thursday morning, money for one other DACA renewal fee had been raised.

Lynum said on Weber’s show that it’s not entirely clear how quickly the government will act on the renewal applications — if at all. People were to begin losing their work permits without a DACA renewal on March 6.