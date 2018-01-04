This or That

A farewell to a good dog

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jan 4, 2018
2018 is off to a lousy start.

Piper the airport dog is dead.

You may recall, I relayed Piper’s story in this space a month ago.

Piper, 9, died last evening, euthanized after a year-long battle with prostate cancer, his human reported.

Friends,It is with the ultimate sadness I must report the passing of my best friend and love of my life.Piper passed…

Posted by Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Team on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Over his life, he chased 8,367 birds, patrolled 1,907 miles, and worked 6,206 hours, according to Piper’s website.

(h/t: Ali Lozoff)

