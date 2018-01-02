A billboard of fake news

This tweet, and some others like it, got a fair amount of traction over the weekend.

Billboard put up in Minnesota by #Republicans – What does that tell you? pic.twitter.com/ZATjq0dnnZ — Stop Trump 🍷 (@StopTrump2020) January 2, 2018

There’s a bigger story to it than the suggestion that it signals Republicans are turning on the president. They’re not.

Sally Jo Sorensen, at Bluestem Prairie, says the group claiming to have sponsored the billboard — Republicans for Honesty in Government — has been around since 2004, and traces back to a DFL contributor from Hampton, Minn., where the billboard reportedly was erected in October.

But, as is often the case with social media, the retweeting of the original post has morphed into being an apology from the Republican Party of Minnesota. It clearly is not.