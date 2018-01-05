This or That

1,000 Words: Robert Siegel

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jan 5, 2018
NPR’s Bob Mondello took and tweeted this photo of the All Things Considered staff and retiring host Robert Siegel (“Ode to the man who made us proud to be informed“) before his final broadcast on Friday. It is packed with so many more than 1,000 words.

This picture, however, comes with words.

  1. Listen The All Things Considered tribute to Robert Siegel

    January 5, 2018

  1. Listen Robert Siegel’s farewell on NPR’s All Things Considered

    January 5, 2018

Q&A: Robert Siegel and a career of memorable moments