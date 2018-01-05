1,000 Words: Robert Siegel

NPR’s Bob Mondello took and tweeted this photo of the All Things Considered staff and retiring host Robert Siegel (“Ode to the man who made us proud to be informed“) before his final broadcast on Friday. It is packed with so many more than 1,000 words.

This picture, however, comes with words.

NPR staff raise a glass to Robert Siegel’s last day in the host chair. I’m still trying to process that this is happening pic.twitter.com/qka3sF47QB — Sara Kehaulani Goo (@sarakgoo) January 5, 2018

Robert Siegel wraps 40 yr career at @NPR in a tux, says he treasured arriving at the network when it was young and hopes creativity lives on pic.twitter.com/mKD1uMZEBZ — Daniella Cheslow (@Dacheslow) January 5, 2018

I’m not sitting in my minivan tearing up over Robert Siegel’s final sign off on @npratc. You are! 📻😢😭📻 — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) January 5, 2018

On the floor of the newsroom right after Robert Siegel’s last broadcast, waiting to cheer as loudly as we all can. #nprlife pic.twitter.com/W7WzUPjlyp — Kristen Hartmann 🖤 (@kristenfigures) January 5, 2018

