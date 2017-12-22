Arts & Culture · Education

You can’t beat the kids of Rochester

Bob CollinsBob Collins Dec 22, 2017
From the Department of Because It’s Friday, That’s Why, we present an antidote to the braying about the problem with kids today.

Here’s 36 minutes of a drumline showdown between the kids of Century High School, John Marshall High School, and Mayo High School in Rochester, Minn., who spent their night on Wednesday beating drums to raise money for each school’s charity.

Your kids are cool, Rochester.