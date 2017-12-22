What’s on MPR News today? 12/22/17

Friday December 22, 2017

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

The Friday news roundup. The tax bill, the race to control the Virginia House of Delegates, and President Donald Trump now holds a seat in a coveted amusement park attraction.

Guests: Fernando Pizarro, Washington correspondent, Univision; Greg Ip, chief economics commentator, The Wall Street Journal; author of “Foolproof: Why Safety Can Be Dangerous and How Danger Makes Us Safe“; Susan Glasser, chief international affairs columnist, Politico; Eugene Scott, political reporter, The Washington Post.

10 a.m.- MPR News with Kerri Miller

Food Traditions Roundtable from Moorhead (Rebroadcast). Wild rice, venison, potato dumplings, wild berries, milk toast, boiled smelt…the food traditions of northern Minnesota have been shaped by climate, geography and waves of immigration into the area. For “MPR Day” in Moorhead, MPR News host Kerri Miller assembled a panel of food experts from the region at the Rourke Art Museum to talk about the traditions and ingredients that inspire them in the kitchen.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber

Tom Weber talks with Philip Brunelle and the VocalEssence singers.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

A Marketplace special on the tax overhaul plan.

1 p.m. – Science Friday

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the universe. Ira Flatow takes a voyage to the frontiers of physics, and the thrill of the big questions we’re still trying to answer. Plus: Why urban air may not be a walk in the park.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

TBA

7 p.m. – The World

Journalist Shirin Jaafari works in The World’s newsroom in Boston. She comes from Iran. She’s never had a Christmas tree.This year’s different. She goes on a quest to find the right one for her

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

A rebroadcast of a 2000 interview with singer Keeley Smith who died on Saturday. She became famous for performing with bandleader Louis Prima in the ’50’s when they became popular in Vegas and had a hit with That Old Black Magic.