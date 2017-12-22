On ‘the honor of dying’

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

In telling the story of Karen Axeen, 57, of Apple Valley, KARE 11 reporter Lindsey Seavert invoked a powerful phrase — four words that can change the way we look at the world and our mortality: “the honor of dying.”

So it’s not surprising that the story that followed was filled with unimaginable grace.

Axeen spent most of last year in the hospital, she reports.

This year Axeen wrote her story.

“In celebration of this life I’ve lived, as a way of keeping my memory alive, I ask that you go out into the world and be of service to someone in need. Help them out. Make them smile. Shine your light as only you can. And let that joy we create together be the light that continues to guide you home,” she said.