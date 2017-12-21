Marilyn visits Chick-fil-A

If you see the words Marilyn Hagerty, you know you’re about to get a quality restaurant review, and the Grand Forks Herald legend did not disappoint with this week’s assessment of the new Chick-fil-A.

Marilyn, as if I have to tell you, is the reviewer whose Olive Garden review made her a national sensation a few years ago.

At first, it seemed like utter confusion at the rather new Chick-fil-A when I joined a group of friends on a Saturday. There were new people working at the counter. The place was crazy busy. Before long, I felt comfortable. The staff was smiling and friendly. The owner-manager of the place was working right along with them. I was doing lunch with Sue Huus (SH), Susie Shaft (SS), Barb Knipe (BK) and Donna Gillig (DG). We found a big booth in the beautiful dining area where there are big windows, wooden wainscoting and a big high ceiling. It’s been a long time since we had experienced such friendly treatment from servers. Among them was Evelyn Fox who said, “We go the extra mile.” We tried the Grilled Cool Wrap with chicken, lettuce, cabbage, carrots and shredded cheese. We tasted the Chick-n-Strips and of course, the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich. I think it was BK or SS who suggested we needed a Chocolate Chunk Cookie. I was at my capacity by then, so I took a cookie along with me. I nibbled on it later in the afternoon. Then I found I couldn’t stop eating. It was so good.

The idea for her review was sparked by her granddaughter, Carmen, who advised grandma to ask for extra pickles.