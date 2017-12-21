A young man waited on a street corner for his mother’s return… for three years

You look like you could use a reminder that what you hear on the news isn’t all there is to real life. So, here:

It’s the story of Victor Hubbard, who stood on a street corner of a Houston, Texas suburb for three years in case his mother came back. He has a mental illness.

He was homeless until a woman stopped to talk to him. She took him in.

His mother, as it turns out, lives only two miles away but can’t care for him.

Monday was the one-year anniversary of the day Ginger Sprouse invited him to stay with her family for the night.