Arts & Culture

25 years of Santaland Diaries

Bob CollinsBob Collins Dec 22, 2017
0

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
It’s not Christmas until David Sedaris’ Santaland Diaries plays on NPR’s Morning Edition.

Today was that day. For the 25th straight year.

You’ve never heard it before? Don’t click unless you never want to hear Billie Holiday the same way again. Ever.

Here’s the original essay.