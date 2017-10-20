‘Who’s your daddy?” taunt idea costs coach his job

Fired Maine high school football coach Duane Greaton says he wants to tell his side of the story and we’re all ears, waiting to find out why the defensive unit of the Gray-New Gloucester football team was told to yell “who’s your daddy?” every time they got to the quarterback for Yarmouth High School.

The quarterback has two mothers.

Greaton, however, has passed on interview requests after the allegations against him were reported in a local newspaper.

There are some good kids on the Gray-New Gloucester team. That’s why they told school officials about Greaton’s idea, the Bangor Daily News reports.

Moments before the game started, the referees were alerted to the idea and told to listen for any taunts. They heard none, the paper says.

In a letter to the school district’s superintendent Lynn and Stephanie Eckersley-Ray said Greaton’s idea was “incredibly discriminatory and hate-laden in nature.”

The superintendent apparently agreed and Greaton is no longer a football coach for the district.