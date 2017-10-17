Wall St. analyst: ‘Thank God white people populated America’

Marc Faber, known as “Dr. Doom” on CNBC and other financial media, where he too often is called upon to dispense his analysis, includes this line in his latest newsletter, Gloom, Doom, & Boom Report: “I am not a racist.”

That’s usually a precursor to racist comments and so it is in this case too, according to CNBC.

“And thank God white people populated America, and not the blacks. Otherwise, the US would look like Zimbabwe, which it might look like one day anyway, but at least America enjoyed 200 years in the economic and political sun under a white majority,” he wrote.

“If stating some historical facts makes me a racist, then I suppose that I am a racist. For years, Japanese were condemned because they denied the Nanking massacre,” he told CNBC in an email.

At last check, CNBC has not indicated it’ll stop giving him a platform.

In an email to Business Insider, Faber confirmed that the report was authentic.

“I am naturally standing by this comment since this is an undisputable fact.” Faber said.

Faber was a managing director at Drexel Burnham Lambert until 1990. He’s known for contrarian market views.

And now also for being a racist.